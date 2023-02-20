Guelph’s KnightsFest offers interactive medieval experience

It’s Family Day in Ontario and for some that means taking a trip back in time together.

The Guelph Youth Music Centre (GYMC) is hosting KnightsFest – a chance to learn and experience all things medieval and Renaissance.

“I think it’s a really fun era to explore because it’s not something we see in our everyday,” said Samantha Zimmerman, executive director of the GYMC.

The GYMC teamed up with Blackthorn Productions for the event.

“We want to try to dispel some of the myths and misconceptions that people even today still believe,” said Ian Walsh from Blackthorn Productions.

The free event offered magic shows, dance lessons, games and a chance to meet a king, queen or dragon.

This is the sixth year for the event, although it’s the first one in a couple of years due to the pandemic.

Walsh said one of his favourite parts of the event is teaching the younger generation.

“The eyes widen. The kids are just amazed and it really makes us happy when we see that,” Walsh said.

“I got to see all the cool weapons on the stage,” said one kid at the event.

It was a unique learning experience for people of all ages.

“I’m taking a medieval philosophy class, so this was right on brand,” said parent Annika Maldonado.

The space can accommodate 200 people at a time and organizers had already seen at least that many come through as of 12 p.m.

