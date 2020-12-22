The City of Guelph has closed a popular public skating rink after it was overcrowded with skaters, some of whom were not wearing mask.

"Oh Guelph, you're not going to like this," a post on the city's Twitter account read in part. "We don't either."

The city said that it had to close the rink at Market Square because people weren't following COVID-19 guidelines.

Earlier this week, Ontario imposed a province-wide, four-week lockdown beginning on Dec. 26 at 12:01 a.m. But that lockdown doesn't affect outdoor facilities like skating rinks.

Rinks are allowed to stay open so long as anyone who enters maintains at least two metres from other people and as long as people don't play team sports where people are closer than that.

Before the lockdown, Guelph had a number of rules in place at the rink, including a maximum capacity of 25 people on at once, mandatory face masks or coverings and maintaining physical distance.

Several people took to Twitter to express their disappointed with the decision, with one person asking the city what it had expected to happen.

"Better. We expected better," the city replied simply.

Guelph has seen more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a number that has doubled since the start of November.

Of those cases, 12 people have died. The city currently has 139 active cases.