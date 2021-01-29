A popular program known for giving new life to broken household items has changed up its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guelph's Repair Café has a different look but it's still dedicated to reducing waste.

Ben Phillips is a repeat customer at the location in Guelph and used to come bi-monthly events.

"Every time you went to a repair café, there was a number of repairers, people volunteering there from the Guelph Tool Library," Phillips said.

The library initially put its popular repair program on hold during the pandemic, but a series of local grants allowed a new delivery service model.

"I'll tell them to drop it off here in the tool library during our opening hours," said founder Saba Saneinejad. "We will delivery it to our volunteers and they will work on it."

Then they'll let the customer know whether or not the item can be fixed.

"We have this saying where, when you brought us something, it was broken, so if we break it some more, who cares? But maybe we're going to fix it for you," fixer and founder John Dennis said.

The idea is to encourage people to try repairing something before they replace it with something new.

The new funding will allow the Repair Café to fix at least 60 more items. They said they've already had an overwhelming response form the community and will try to accept as many items as they can.

"If we see there is demand, we might reallocate funds or look for other sources of donations to be able to offer this for longer," Saneinejad said.

Anyone interested can fill out an intake form to see if volunteers can work on the item.