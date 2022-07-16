Guelph's senior of the year takes 100 walks before 100th birthday

A woman in the Royal City has taken 100 walks before her 100th birthday for a good cause.

Orpha Thrasher was named Guelph's 2022 Senior of the Year on Saturday, July 16 at a ceremony in Riverside Park.

"To have somebody whose 100 years old go out there and inspire the other seniors?" said Pat Gage of the Guelph Wellington Senior's Committee. "We have a walking club, but Orpha just walked all over us. She just went out there and had a great time doing it."

The 99-year-old has raised money for Hope House, a charity dedicated to helping vulnerable people in the city, by going on 100 walks ahead of her 100th birthday in February.

"She would get up every day and want to know what the schedule was, who am I walking with? Check her outfit, all the other stuff," said Orpha's son Jeff Thrasher. "It really made her younger, to have something to look forward to everyday. We're all super proud of my mummy. She's just outdone it all."

Orpha has managed to raise $23,000 for Hope House with her walks.

"It's been a real revelations to me to be able to do that," said Orpha. "Now of course everybody online apparently is saying 'what is she doing now?' I'm still walking."