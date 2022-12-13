Guelph Salvation Army nearly $100K below kettle campaign goal

With only two weeks left in its annual Christmas Kettle campaign, the Guelph Salvation Army is nearly $100,000 below its fundraising goal.

On Nov. 17, the annual kettle fundraiser launched with a goal of raising $160,000 before ending on Dec. 24.

On Dec. 12, the charitable organization said it had only raised $62,000 – roughly 39 per cent of its goal.

“We understand inflation is affecting everyone differently. The smallest donation to The Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign has a significant impact on the most vulnerable as our programs and services transform lives right here in Guelph,” said Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Peter van Duinen in a news release.

The Salvation Army noted due to the ongoing impact of inflation, support for individuals and families is as important as ever.

“Donations will assure everyone has a bright Christmas and that support will be there for all those in need into 2023. We are so grateful for every donation into our kettles which go directly to local programs and services,” said Duinen.

Those who are able to donate can visit one of the 12 Christmas Kettles in shopping areas in Guelph including at the LCBO, Walmart Woodlawn, Costco, Zehrs stores and at the Stone Road Mall.

According to the Salvation Army in Guelph, so far in 2022, the organization has supported 14,000 households with food hampers, fresh produce, baked goods, and other practical supports, up from 11,000 households in 2021.