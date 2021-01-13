For those who want to take a trip to Mars, of find out how hot the sun is, a team of Guelph-based scientists have figured out a safe way of accomplishing this.

The non-profit group Royal City Science has created the Solar System Stroll, which maps out notable space landmarks across Guelph and Fergus using QR codes at participating businesses.

"It's an outdoor activity that people can do physically distanced and not worry about crowds," said Joanne O'Meara, co-founder of Royal City Science. "We came up with this idea of exploring the solar system on your own time at your own pace."

Each QR code corresponds to the planetary orbit and can be scanned so participants can read and watch videos about where they are.

"This is the spot for the sun, and the four inner planets are close by," said O'Meara. "So one metre is about four billion kilometres in the solar system."

Each scientist in the videos are from the Guelph area and make up a diverse group of men and women with different specializations.

"For my daughter it was an absolute highlight to see a woman in that field that is established, but is also kind of alternative," said Kristine Mathers, a Solar Stroll participant. "She has purple hair, and I think that really stands out for my daughter who also has purple hair."

Another participant says she enjoys how there is something available for every single age group.

More than 500 people have taken part in the stroll so far, and due to the success, it has been extended through the lockdown.

Royal City Science says their long term goal is to build a science centre in Guelph to give more people the opportunity to learn and a place for junior scientists to get their start.