Guelph senior loses $3,000 in gift card scam: police
A Guelph woman in her 70s lost $3,000 in a gift card scam after receiving phone calls from someone posing as a fraud investigator, Guelph police said.
A man claimed the victim’s credit card had been compromised and that purchases had been made at several businesses.
He asked her to assist their investigation by buying gift cards from several locations, claiming her credit card would be reimbursed, according to police.
The victim bought six gift cards valued at $500 each from various businesses, later providing the PIN numbers to a male on the telephone.
The Guelph Police Service is reminding the public that no police officer or government official will ever instruct you to purchase and send gift cards or submit payment via Bitcoin.
Police advise being vigilant and cautious when speaking with someone you don’t know, especially online or over the phone.
-
Edmonton building Canada's largest rooftop solar arrayEdmonton will soon be home to the largest rooftop solar array in the country.
-
Inmate dies while in custody at Stony MountainAn inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died while in custody.
-
$39 million wastewater treatment plant to benefit four Manitoba communitiesA new wastewater treatment is in the works for rural Manitoba that will service four communities in the southeastern part of the province.
-
Horizon ups its recruitment game, says it’s paying off with 1,300 recruits in five monthsNew Brunswick’s largest health authority is touting big recruitment numbers, saying its focus on attracting and hiring more healthcare workers, using a variety of incentives, is finally paying off.
-
Second case of monkeypox found in GuelphA second case of monkeypox has been reported in the City of Guelph.
-
Officer charged after crashing into OPP cruiserA Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer with the Wellington County detachment has been charged with following too closely after they crashed into a marked OPP cruiser while responding to a call for service.
-
Highway 11 northbound closed due to serious collisionOPP said northbound lanes will be closed at County Road 169 until further notice.
-
31-year-old man facing weapons charges after SWAT call: Regina policeA 31-year-old Regina man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested and is facing multiple weapons related charges after a SWAT related call on Wednesday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Downtown properties appear to be acting as parking lots without council approvalA pair of properties in downtown Regina appear to be acting as a parking lot without the proper approval from city council.