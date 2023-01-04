Guelph senior loses $40,000 in gift card scam
Guelph police are warning residents to be cautious after a local senior lost around $40,000 in a gift card scam.
The 65-year-old woman reported the fraud on Tuesday.
According to police, it started in mid-December when she was contacted by someone claiming to represent her bank. The caller told the victim her bank account had been compromised and asked for help to catch the people responsible.
She logged into her accounts online and allowed the caller to remotely access the accounts. Over the next two weeks the victim purchased approximately $40,000 in prepaid Visa cards and provided the serial numbers. She received several deposits she believed were reimbursements, before realizing the amounts had been transferred from another of her own accounts.
“No police officer, bank or government official will ever instruct you to purchase and send gift cards or submit payment by Bitcoin,” Guelph police said in a media release.
Be extra cautious and vigilant when speaking to someone you don’t know over the phone or online and seek advice from a family member, co-worker, trusted friend or police before following through on instructions from a person you don’t know, police said.
