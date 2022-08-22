Guelph senior reportedly asked to stop drinking in public, throws can at officer

A 69-year-old Guelph man has been arrested for reportedly throwing a can of beer at a police officer.

Police say an officer saw the man drinking the beer around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Guelph.

The officer reportedly angered the man when he told him it was illegal to have open alcohol in public.

He then threw the can at the officer and was arrested, according to officials. The officer was not injured.

The 69-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assaulting police and being intoxicated.