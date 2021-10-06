Guelph shopkeeper charged for selling brass knuckle knives, arrested for missing court: police

Guelph police have arrested a man for missing a court date regarding him reportedly selling brass knuckle knives in his store.

Police say they were at the store on an unrelated matter in April when an officer noticed the weapon for sale in a display case, even though they’re prohibited in Canada. The shopkeeper was then handed several charges.

On Tuesday, Guelph police were told the man had been detained at Pearson International Airport on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court. Officers came to the airport and arrested him on the warrant.

The 51-year-old is now set to appear in court in late January.