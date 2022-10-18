Guelph special constable who saved co-worker’s life accepts award
A special constable credited with saving her co-worker’s life was honoured at Guelph police headquarters Tuesday morning.
Angela Mitchell was named runner-up in the category of “On-Duty Difference Maker, Civilian Police Service Employee” in the 2022 Police Association of Ontario Police Hero Awards.
She was she was nominated by Gerry Vsetula, a court service officer who she convinced to go to the hospital back in 2018 when he was in denial that he was having a heart attack.
Mitchell cites her stubbornness, a trait she says she shares with her friend Vsetula, as well as her first aid training, for allowing her to recognize he was unwell and that she needed to get him help.
“I had my first grandchild, so I’m just really appreciative that Jerry’s here. He’s healthy, he’s able to enjoy his grandchildren,” Mitchell told CTV News after accepting the award. “I couldn’t imagine the alternative and I’m glad I persevered and made sure he was going to the hospital, I don’t know what I would have done if I wasn’t assertive.”
MPP Mike Schreiner and Guelp Mayor Cam Guthrie were some of the guests in attendance for the ceremony.
