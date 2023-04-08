Guelph Storm fighting to stay in the playoffs with another win

The Guelph Storm aren’t ready to give up on their OHL playoff run, with another win Friday night on home ice.

The Sarnia Sting had a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series going into Thursday’s game, but the Storm fought back and pulled off a win.

The two teams returned to the ice Friday night at the Sleeman Centre.

The Sting needed a win to move into round two of the playoffs, while the Storm were fighting to keep the series alive.

Guelph’s Jake Karabela opened up scoring in the second period, but Sarnia wasn’t far behind, answering with one of their own to even things out.

JAKE KARABELA WITH THE DEKE!#StormCity | @Capitals pic.twitter.com/VMbpr9mXxG

Max Namestnikov scored again, giving the Storm a 2-1 lead in the dying moments of the second period.

Mad Max finds the back of the net!!!#StormCity | #GUEvsSAR pic.twitter.com/KglZYX8Fap

The Storm were able to fend off the Sting through the third period, and secured a win with an empty netter from Jake Murray with just a minute left in the game.

The @Storm_City seal the deal in Game 5 ��



OA Jake Murray scores into the empty-net as the Storm once again avoid elimination, as the series shifts back to Guelph on Sunday afternoon.#OHLPlayoffs | #GUEvsSAR pic.twitter.com/Xqbhl8cPtw

Sarnia leads the series 3-2.

Game 6 is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.

If Guelph wins that matchup, Game 7 will go ahead on Tuesday in Sarnia.