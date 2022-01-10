Guelph Storm games postponed due to COVID-19

The Ontario Hockey League has postponed three Guelph Storm games due to COVID-19.

According to a release on the OHL's website, these games will be postponed:

Jan. 10: Owen Sound Attack at Guelph Storm

Jan. 13: Guelph Storm at Windsor Spitfires

Jan. 14: Flint Firebirds at Guelph Storm

The league said the games will be rescheduled for a later date, which hasn't been determined yet.