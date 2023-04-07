Guelph Storm keep their OHL playoff hopes alive with Game 4 win
The Guelph Storm were on the verge of being eliminated from round one of their OHL playoff series, but managed to pull off a win Thursday night at the Sleeman Centre.
The Storm lost their first three games in their best-of-seven series against the Sarnia Sting.
Guelph got off to a great start in game four, with Valentin Zhugin and Max Namestnikov scoring in the first period.
ZHUGIN SNIPES IT ON A 4 ON 1!!!
Zhugin's first of the playoffs and it's 1-0
MAD MAX STINGS HIS OLD TEAM!!!
At the end of the first, the hometown team was leading 2-1.
The Storm kept that momentum going with two more goals in the second period from Zhugin and Charlie Paquette, giving them a commanding 4-1 lead over the Sting.
PAQUETTE MAKES IT 4-1 OFF A BEAUTY FEED FROM ZHUGIN!
Sarnia came back strong in the third period with three goals, but Cooper Walker got an empty netter – and the game winner.
The final score was 5-4.
Guelph must win the next three games with Sarnia to advance to the second round.
Game 5 is set for Friday night in Sarnia. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.