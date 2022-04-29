Guelph Storm lose Game 4 to the Soo Greyhounds in overtime

The Soo Greyhounds have taken a 3-1 lead in their OHL playoff series with the Guelph Storm, after Thursday night's overtime win in Game 4.

The Greyhounds started the match strong with a 4-0 lead in the first period.

The Storm clawed their way back, tying it up with goals from Charlie Paquette, Matthew Poitras, Ben McFarlane and Michael Bushinger.

Guelph almost won the game, with Danny Zhilkin sending the puck into the Greyhounds net just moments after the buzzer.

The game then went into overtime.

The Greyhounds scored again, winning the game 5-4.

They now lead the series 3-1.

The two teams will face off again Saturday night in Sault Ste. Marie.