Guelph Storm player named captain of Team Canada at U18 World Championships

A Guelph Storm player has been named captain of Team Canada for the upcoming 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship in Switzerland.

Defenceman Cam Allen, who is originally from Toronto, was selected by the Storm third overall in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection draft.

He’s one of 11 OHL players chosen to represent Canada at the international tournament.

Also on the roster:

Joey Costanzo from the Windsor Spitfires

Tristan Bertucci from the Flint Firebirds

Quinton Burns from the Kingston Frontenacs

Andrew Gibson from the Soo Greyhounds

Colby Barlow from the Owen Sound Attack

Nick Lardis from the Hamilton Bulldogs

Angus MacDonell from the Mississauga Steelheads

Porter Martone from the Mississauga Steelheads

Alex Pharand from the Sudbury Wolves

Calum Ritchie from the Oshawa Generals

“We believe this group brings a lot of talent and experience from the Canadian Hockey League and international competition,” said Alan Millar, director of player personnel for Hockey Canada, in a media release. “We know this group is excited for the opportunity to compete for a gold medal and will represent Canada with pride in Switzerland.”

The championship kicks off Thursday, with Canada taking on Sweden starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada will go on to play Germany on Friday, Slovakia on April 23 and Czechia on April 24.

The bronze and gold medal games will take place on April 30.

TSN, part of the CTV network, will broadcast all Team Canada games.

Canada has won four gold medals at the IIHF U18 World Championship since 2002, according to Hockey Canada.

Congratulations to Cam Allen on being named captain of Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship �� https://t.co/wxMPqyuBnM