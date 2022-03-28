iHeartRadio

Guelph student sets T-37 Canadian long jump record

A sign is seen at the entrance to the University of Guelph on Friday, March 24, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Hannah Yoon)

University of Guelph student Jesse Zesseu has set a new T-37 Canadian long jump record.

According to a social media post from Athletics Canada, he recorded a jump of 5.49m. Zesseu is a para-athlete who was born with cerebral palsy.

Zesseu also competes in discus, shot put and the 100-metre.

