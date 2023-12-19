Guelph students lose money in tuition scam

Guelph police are warning the public about a scam targeting post-secondary students.

Some of the victims, they added, have lost thousands of dollars to the scheme.

Three students have come forward to report the tuition scam in just the last few weeks.

Police said friends of the students told them about someone who could give them a discount on their tuition.

In one case, the unknown person said they paid $6,500 to the victim’s school.

The student then sent the scammer $6,000, thinking they were getting $500 off their tuition.

Weeks later, the school contacted the student to let them know their tuition payment had been made with a stolen credit card.

The student was not only out $6,000 but they also owed full tuition to the school.

Police said all three students communicated with the scammer through email or an online app and they stopped responding to messages after the student realized they had been duped.

Guelph police are sharing tips to help students identify a scam. They say: