Guelph teen arrested for sexual assault


(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)

Guelph police have arrested a 14-year-old boy after an alleged sexual assault at a school social event.

Police say on Dec. 9, staff at the school were notified of an incident the night before during a social event at the school.

The 14-year-old was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual assault.

Police say he has been released and will appear in court in January.

