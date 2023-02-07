Guelph temporarily extends free transit for kids
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
The City of Guelph is extending its Kids Ride Free program on Guelph Transit until a decision is made about its future by council in April. (https://guelph.ca/2023/02/city-of-guelph-continues-kids-ride-free-program/)
On Tuesday, the city announced the extension of the fare program, which was slated to come to an end at the end of February.
“Consideration for making the program permanent will be included as part of the City’s next multi-year budget process,” the city said in a news release.
The program was launched in the spring of 2022 and provides free Guelph Transit for kids up to 12 years old.
