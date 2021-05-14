Guelph thieves reportedly steal $4,500 worth of electric toothbrushes, white strips, and breast pumps

Guelph police are looking for two males who allegedly stole $4,500 worth of breast pumps, electric toothbrushes, and white strips.

Officials say the two went into a Woodlawn Road business last Saturday around 7:30 p.m., filled up their shopping carts with the items, and left without paying.

The incident was captured on video and reported to police on Thursday.

Police add that there was a vehicle waiting for the two males used to flee the scene. The investigation revealed that the same vehicle was involved in a similar theft last Sunday in Fergus and was involved in a chase with OPP.

The theft is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.