Guelph to close off downtown intersection on summer weekends for expanded patios

Guelph city council has reached a “middle of the road” plan when it comes to their downtown dining district this summer.

The Monday night meeting concluded with the decision to close the intersection of MacDonnell and Wyndham Streets on weekends to allow for patio space.

“I think people are going to understand the compromise that we’ve debated and discussed and filter down to,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “However, I do think there’s going to be a lot of disappointed people too, only because it was so great last year.”

The new plan, which was considered with options such as closing the intersection all summer or just for special occasions, is set to start on the May long weekend.

“There are people who believe 100 per cent with their heart that the best way to do this is to have a seasonal road closure, as we had last year, and people who believe there should be no road closure at all,” said Marty Williams, executive director of the Downtown Guelph BIA. “I hope that people who were 100 per cent on one side or another will be 75 per cent happy with this. “

Council also approved a sidewalk patio program across the city.

Businesses can apply for a patio starting on April 1 and begin setting it up as soon as it’s approved.