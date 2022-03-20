Guelph United FC playing in main draw of Canadian Championship

A soccer team from the Waterloo-Wellington area will be playing in the main draw of the Canadian Championship in May.

Guelph United FC won the 2021 League 1 Ontario title in their inaugural season. This set them up to play against the Halifax Wanderers in the preliminary round of the championship and give them a shot at lifting the Voyageurs Cup.

"I've done some real neat and cool things in my coaching career, but to put our wits up against fully pro teams and fully pro coaches is up there with the best," said Keith Mason, the GM and associate head coach of Guelph United.

The tournament is comprised of the top professional clubs in the country, including MLS teams like CF Montreal, Vancouver White Caps, and Toronto FC.

Guelph will host Halifax at University of Guelph Alumni Stadium. A win would vault them to the quarter final where they would host the 2017 MLS champions, and seven-time Canadian Champions, Toronto FC.

"It would be an incredible feeling," said Amardo Oakley, a right back for Guelph. "To do it with this group of players and staff and everyone that's a part of this club would be so significant."

Fat Duck Gastro Pub in Guelph hosts fans looking to watch the biggest soccer matches of the year.

"It would be tremendous, absolutely tremendous," said fan Trevor Grieb. "Guelph has done a good job with the soccer community here. Some great coaches at all levels, from the grass roots all the way up, and I think it's just going to get even stronger."

Owner Simo Mochan says watching a local club play on the national stage would be special.

"The ground will be packed, it'll be brilliant," he said. "It's good for Guelph soccer. Guelph has a strong soccer community here."

The club will play with star goalkeeper Svyatik Aremenko, who left the team last month to join the Ukrainian military and fight the Russian invasion.

"I can't underestimate how big a loss it is for the club," said Mason. "Not only is he the top goalie in the league at this level, but also the person he was."

The club opens its Ontario League 1 season on April 1 before opening their bid for the national title on May 1.

"Hopefully we can leave a legacy of Guelph United for future generations to come," said Mason.