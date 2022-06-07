Guelph updates plan to increase city's water supply
Guelph is revising its Water Supply Master Plan in order to keep up with its anticipated population growth.
The city currently relies on 25 groundwater wells.
However, in order to meet its growth target of 2015, the city will need to increase the water supply.
In the updated master plan, studies show the Royal City could demand another 3,000 cubic metres of water each day.
Staff have now started looking at additional ways to boost the city's supply.
"Part of our programming includes water conservation, demand management," said Jennifer Rose, the city's general manager of environmental services. "We are looking at some unique ways of storing water in underground aquifers. It's a neat concept that the Region of Waterloo does, actually. So we are looking at a number of different ways in which we can find water to support the city's growth."
The committee of the whole approved the Water Supply Master Plan on Tuesday afternoon.
City staff were also congratulated on their recent "Water Next" award for resource management at the Canadian Water Summit.
