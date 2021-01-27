Guelph police are investigating after they say an elderly woman confronted a burglar inside her home.

The 85-year-old woman was awakened at 5:30 a.m. on Monday by a window being smashed in her Woodlawn Road home, according to officials.

She reportedly left her bedroom and came across a male coming out of her second-floor bathroom holding a tire iron.

Police arrived shortly afterwards and say the suspect fled out the front door, which had its window broken out. He was not located.

The suspect is described as around six feet tall, was wearing black clothing that included a hoodie, and carrying a tire iron.

Guelph police say the woman was shaken from the incident but not physically injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.