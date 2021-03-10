Guelph police have arrested a woman they say nearly hit two officers and another driver while trying to get away from a RIDE check.

The reported incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 of last year on Wellington Street West.

In a news release, police said that the officers asked a driver to pull over after noting her eyes were glassy and she was holding a glass pipe.

The driver then reportedly put the car in reverse and narrowly missed another driver and two officers who were on foot.

Police say officers pursued the vehicle until Edinburgh Road South when they called off the chase for public safety concerns.

The vehicle was found abandoned not too far from the location.

Police say they spoke to the owner of the vehicle who told them she had loaned it to her roommate to run errands with a few days ago and hadn't heard from her since.

On Tuesday, the woman in question was arrested by Waterloo regional police on unrelated matters.

Guelph police attended the call, arrested her for the Guelph incident, and charged the 35-year-old with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and obstructing police.

She is scheduled to appear in court in late June.

This the second time in the past week that Waterloo regional police have arrested someone wanted in Guelph.

On Friday, a man who was wanted for allegedly trying to break into an ATM four years ago was arrested by the WRPS in an unrelated matter.