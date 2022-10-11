Guelph woman arrested after man stabbed downtown

A Guelph woman faces several charges after police say a man was stabbed in the back while walking his dogs downtown early Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Carden Street near Wyndham Street North at around 8:20 a.m. Guelph police say a man reported he was walking his dogs when he was confronted by a woman who began yelling at him. When the man turned his back, he was allegedly stabbed once in the right shoulder blade area. The woman fled on foot and was observed by a witness running with a knife in her hand. She was located and arrested within 15 minutes.

The victim was transported to a Hamilton trauma centre for treatment.

A 31-year-old Guelph woman is charged with assault causing bodily harm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaching probation and disobeying a court order by possessing a weapon.