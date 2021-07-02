Guelph woman arrested after three separate break and enters caught on camera

A Guelph woman has been arrested in connection with three break and enters that occurred last month.

On June 15 around 12:35 a.m., a female broke into the compound of a Dawson Road business where police say she pried open two work trucks and stole $6,000 worth of tools.

The incident was captured on security video.

Then, around 9 p.m.later that day, police say the same woman spent more than an hour trying to pry open a door at a business on Woodlawn Road West near the Hanlon Expressway. Although entry wasn't gained to the building, some damage was caused to the door and lock.

Again, the incident was captured on video.

On June 17 around 2 a.m., police allege the same woman was again caught on video breaking into a community centre on Shelldale Crescent by forcing open a window. Officials say she stole a video game system and forced open a safe, stealing cash and gift cards.

The woman was located in the city's south end on Thursday evening.

A 33-year-old Guelph woman is charged with three counts each of break and enter and failing to comply with a release order.