Guelph woman arrested for allegedly spitting on someone over parking
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Guelph police have arrested a woman they say spat on another woman because she was upset with how she was parked.
According to a news release, a woman was parked in front of a business on Clair Road East around 10 a.m. on Saturday to drop off her son.
She was allegedly approached by another woman who was angry with how she was parked.
Several witnesses and the children inside the car saw the woman spit in her face, according to officials.
Police say the woman fled the area, but was found a few hours later and arrested.
The 24-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with assault.
-
Calgary parents, students prepare for back to schoolIf you ask Torin, who was begrudgingly tagging along for back-to-school shopping on Monday, how he feels about heading into a classroom in just a few days, his answer is short.
-
Father of 10-year-old killed in Lethbridge crosswalk testifiesThe father of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre took the stand in a Lethbridge courtroom on Monday, on the first day of the careless driving trial in the death of his son.
-
Council votes to support Edmonton Ski Club lodge modernization projectThe Edmonton Ski Club's old lodge in Gallagher Park will be demolished using city funds.
-
'I have similar concerns': Local politicians react to Chrystia Freeland viral videoFrustrated at the way Chrystia Freeland was treated in a recent viral video, Elgin-Middlesex London MP Karen Vecchio immediately sent a text to the deputy prime minister to apologize for what happened to her. It is instances like this which can deter women from wanting to enter politics.
-
Calgary's City-Wide Food Drive is backThe Calgary Food Bank will run its 17th annual City-Wide Food Drive on Sept. 17.
-
Edmonton to hire expert, create 'action plan' to combat anti-Black racismAn anti-racism expert will be hired to help make Edmonton a safer and more welcoming place for Black people.
-
SIRT investigating after man shot and killed by Halifax police Saturday nightAn investigation is underway into the weekend killing of a 59-year-old man who was shot by police during an incident in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Winnipeg seniors concerned over new development and drive-thru slated for River Park SouthRiver Park South residents are voicing concerns about a potential development they say would affect many seniors that live along it.
-
Tragedy averted near Bracebridge after toddler nearly drowns, saved by passerbyA 'Good Samaritan' who knew CPR saved the life of a two-year-old child who was found unresponsive in Georgian Bay Township on Aug. 23.