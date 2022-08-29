Guelph woman arrested for allegedly spitting on someone over parking

Guelph police have arrested a woman they say spat on another woman because she was upset with how she was parked.

According to a news release, a woman was parked in front of a business on Clair Road East around 10 a.m. on Saturday to drop off her son.

She was allegedly approached by another woman who was angry with how she was parked.

Several witnesses and the children inside the car saw the woman spit in her face, according to officials.

Police say the woman fled the area, but was found a few hours later and arrested.

The 24-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with assault.