Guelph woman arrested for attempted murder
Three days after a near-fatal stabbing in Guelph, police have tracked down the woman they believe is responsible.
Emergency crews were called to an address near Eastview Road and Starwood Drive around 9:15 p.m. Friday.
Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey said a number of people had been socializing when a man and woman started fighting.
When first responders arrived, they found the man with multiple stab wounds.
He was rushed to an out-of-region trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
"Fortunately, he has undergone surgery and his condition is now listed as stable,” Tracey said.
Police announced they were looking for a female suspect and officers could be seen taking to residents in the neighborhood on Saturday.
On Monday, police said the suspect had been arrested around 2 a.m. that morning at an address near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue.
The 36-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police said the man and woman knew each other but did not specify their relationship.
