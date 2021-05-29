Guelph woman biking around city to deliver ice cream

One woman is biking around Guelph to deliver a little ice cream and a lot of joy.

Leah Nielsen is the owner of Unicorn Ice Cream, an ecofriendly ice cream bike.

“Everyone knows Dickie Dee from their childhood and it’s super fund,” she said. “We wanted to do it but even better and more practical.”

The bike has a tap to pay option and ecofriendly packaging, as Nielsen’s goal is to leave little to no carbon footprint when she hits the road.

The electric bike has a solar panel on top that helps power the freezer and water system so she can wash her hands, and also features a pedal assist that helps her get up hills.

“It’s a highlight in a pandemic when the kids can’t really do a lot,” said Guelph resident Amanda MacDowell. “When our phones go off and we see that she’s going to be in our neighbourhood everyone gets super excited.”

Nielsen, a part time kindergarten teacher, started the business last year just before the pandemic.

“My favourite part is just biking along and then turning the corner and there are kids that just start jumping up and squealing,” she said.

After sustaining a brain injury seven years ago, Neilsen says she started the business to show others that anything is possible.

“I found a way to do something different and to succeed in that,” she said. “I want to encourage people that have a limitation of their own that you can find another way.”

Neilsen has also connected with local charities to give back to her community and plans to add a second bike to the Unicorn Scoop fleet.