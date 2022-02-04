Guelph woman celebrates 104th birthday with mayor

A Guelph woman celebrating a very special birthday received a very special gift from the mayor of the Royal City.

On Friday, Margaret MacIntosh marked her 104th trip around the sun at Elliot Community.

Happy Birthday Margaret, 104 years old what a milestone!

The senior residence and long-term care home says she was grateful for all the love she received, but especially surprised when Mayor Cam Guthrie stopped by to wish her a happy birthday.

To mark the occasion, MacIntosh received official documentation from the mayor's office.

Margaret is filled with gratitude for all the love she received for her special birthday. But she was super impressed that our awesome Mayor came down to see her to wish her a happy Birthday, Thank you Mayor Cam Guthrie!