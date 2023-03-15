Guelph woman charged after throwing coffee on anti-abortion protestors

A 28-year-old woman from Guelph has been charged with assault with a weapon after she allegedly threw coffee on a pair of anti-abortion protestors downtown.

According to police, it happened around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street.

Police say the two protesters were conducting a silent demonstration when the accused drove by and made an “obscene gesture” toward them.

Police say the woman then stopped nearby and threw the contents of a Thermos at them, getting coffee on both protestors.

The driver also allegedly said if the protestors were still there in an hour she would return “with bullets.”

Police located the woman a short distance away and charged her with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.

She’s schedule to appear in a Guelph court on May 2.