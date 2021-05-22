Guelph woman creating pet-friendly fashion for a good cause

Serena Deskur is helping cats and dogs get stylish and also helping local humane societies at the same time.

The Guelph woman has turned her passion for animal fashion from a hobby into a side hustle.

“I wanted to do something to keep me busy,” said Deskur. “My mom’s seamstress and she had the idea that maybe I could start sewing.”

Wild Rover Co. was launched back in January, with Deskur’s 14-year-old Chihuahua Chancho being one of the first pups to rock her debonair designs.

After posting the image to social media, requests started coming in from all over Canada, with one even coming from the U.K.

“People love it,” said Deskur. “I am blown away by the responses that I’ve gotten. It just keeps me motivated to keep going.”

From polka dot bowties to plaid bandanas, part of the proceeds from the clothing items are going back to local shelters.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize we get zero dollars in government funding,” said Natalie Thomas of the Guelph Humane Society. “So we rely heavily on our supporters and our community and that’s the way we can help animals.”

Deskur adds that her rescue dog she had when she was a child was the biggest inspiration to start her business.

“It was a big part of my life, I had her for 16 years,” she said. “There’s a lot of dogs out there and animals that need our help and support, so I’m happy if I can give back in any little way.”

Deskur says she is looking forward to creating matching sets for pet owners and their furry friends.