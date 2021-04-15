Guelph woman faces nine break and enter charges, two male suspects at large

A Guelph woman is facing 11 charges following a break-in spree that has police still looking for two other male suspects.

Police were first called to an apartment building on Bagot Street on Dec. 20 of last year.

They say a female and two males were caught on camera using a crowbar to get into a storage room and break into eight lockers. Items like jewelry, luggage, and antiques were reported stolen.

Police add that they recognized the female on the video, found her around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Silvercreek Parkway, and arrested her. She was also reportedly wanted for shoplifting from two stores in December and January.

The 25-year-old woman has been charged with nine counts of breaking and entering as well as two counts of theft under $5,000. She’s set to appear in court in late July.

Guelph police are still looking to identify the two male suspects and are asking anyone with information about the break ins to contact them.