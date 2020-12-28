A woman from Guelph is facing a wide range of charges after a slew of incidents that resulted in a Boxing Day arrest.

Guelph police say a woman first shoplifted roughly $125 worth of merchandise from a store at Harvard Road and Gordon Street on Oct. 14 around 1:30 p.m. The items that were reportedly stolen included pants, slipper socks, a sweater, a mug, and a gift bag.

Sometime between the evenings of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, police saythat a vehicle valued at $4,000 was stolen at a parking lot near the intersection of Edinburgh Road South and Stone Road West.

Just before 6 a.m. on Boxing Day, a woman reportedly parked the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a business near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North.

The woman tried to break in to two mailboxes outside the business, failed, tipped them over, and caused minor damage, according to officials.

She then reportedly began to check vehicles in the area to see if they were unlocked.

Police say they saw the woman ten minutes later walking by and turned on their emergency lights, which caused her to run away.

She got into the stolen vehicle and kept driving away even when police tried to pull her over, according to officials.

Police say the woman mounted a curb and got the vehicle stuck in a snowbank, resulting in the arrest shortly after 6 a.m.

Officials add that they found a Taser-like weapon in her vehicle as well.

The 33-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, flight from police, possession of prohibited weapon, and failing to comply with undertaking.

The woman was held for a bail hearing later that day, released, and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22.