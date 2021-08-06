Guelph woman reunited with 'irreplaceable family heirloom' bracelet lost in downtown

A Guelph woman has been reunited with an "irreplaceable" missing bracelet she lost in the city's downtown earlier this week.

Cassidy Vander Beek said the bracelet has been in her family for almost 100 years and belonged to her late grandmother.

"I spent years just seeing it on her wrist," she said. "When she passed away in 2015, it was just one of the things I hoped to get from her and that I was holding on to."

Vander Beek said she'd kept it in her jewelry box since it was handed down to her.

On Thursday, she took it to a jeweller in Guelph to get it altered. She realized it was gone about 45 minutes after she left the area, but couldn't find it when she went back.

Vander Beek said she spoke to several area businesses and looked at their security footage. In one video, you can see someone pick up the bracelet and set it back down in Front of St. George's Square.

"It was just a careless, simple thing that made me lose something so special to me," she said.

On Friday, Guelph police also issued a plea to the public to help track down the hollow-link gold bracelet with a Netherlands coin.

Police said the bracelet had "little financial value" but called it "an irreplaceable family heirloom."

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Vander Beek received good news – Guelph police had found the bracelet at a pawn shop.

She's now reunited with the century-old bracelet she was worried was lost forever.

"I had so much support in looking for it," Vander Beek said.

She's also thanking the community for helping her find the heirloom and keeping her grandmother's memory alive.