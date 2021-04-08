Guest tried to punch officer after wellness check led to discovery of Vancouver party: police

A wellness check on a young woman took quite a turn last week after officers in Vancouver instead discovered a party.

In a statement posted to the Vancouver Police Department's crime stories website, officers say they were called to a downtown apartment on April 2 to check on an 18-year-old woman.

They'd received reports the woman had been drugged and was inside one of the units, the post says.

When they arrived, officers found about 20 people inside the suite at what looked like a party. Thinking the woman was in danger, they went inside, but she was found safe.

"One of the guests yelled profanities and allegedly attempted to punch the officers," the post from Vancouver police says. "He was arrested for assault peace officer and taken to jail."

Officers say "numerous" violation tickets were issued to the party-goers, including a $2,300 fine for the party host.

While police didn't specifically say what the fines were for, $2,300 tickets can be issued to those who host an event that breaks COVID-19 rules.

Currently in B.C., gatherings aren't allowed indoors except among members of the same household. People are allowed to gather in groups of up to 10 people as long as they remain outside.