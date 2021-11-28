Guests at Kingston, Ont. wedding reception exposed to COVID-19, told to get tested immediately

Approximately 150 guests who attended a wedding reception in Kingston, Ont. last weekend may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Health officials are recommending people who attended the wedding reception at the Italo-Canadian Club on Italia Lane between 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. to be tested immediately after a positive COVID-19 test was confirmed at the reception.

Medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza confirmed on Sunday afternoon that someone at the wedding reception tested positive for COVID-19, but provided no other details about the case.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health told CTV News Ottawa that approximately 150 people were in attendance for the event.

All guests are asked to self-isolate until they receive a negative COVID-19 test. Health officials say unvaccinated guests must self-isolate until Wednesday.

As part of the COVID-19 case management and contact tracing process, KFL&A Public Health follows up with close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. If the contact tracing team are unable to identify close contacts of an individual who has tested positive, health officials may issue a media release to reach those contacts.