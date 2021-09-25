Guests of Toronto wedding held at multiple locations asked to seek COVID-19 testing, self-isolate
Peel Public Health is asking guests that attended a wedding in the Greater Toronto Area last week to seek testing and self-isolate due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure.
The wedding was held on Sept. 17. The ceremony took place at the Aga Khan Museum located at 77 Wynford Drive in North York, followed by a reception at Le Treport Wedding and Convention Centre, located at 1075 Queensway East in Mississauga.
Any guests who attended this event are asked to seek immediate testing and self-isolate while awaiting their results.
Peel Public Health is advising that even guests who are fully vaccinated seek testing and self-isolate in the interim.
According to the agency, anyone seeking testing because of the exposure should give testers the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-47456.
