Guided tours open for London, Ont.'s Labatt Park

Labatt Memorial Park opened its guided tours for the 2023 season Tuesday afternoon.

Over the course of an hour, the guided tours give access to all areas of the world's oldest baseball grounds including the grand stand, dugout and even the Roy McKay dugout that holds numerous baseball artifacts.

Visitors that bring a glove even get a chance to play catch in the outfield.

Tours cost $5 per person, kids 12 and under get in free, and tickets can be booked up to 48 hours in advance at on the Labatt Park website.