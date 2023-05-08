Guilty plea entered in manslaughter of B.C. teen Carson Crimeni
One person has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of B.C teen Carson Crimeni, whose heartbreaking final moments were captured on video and shared on social media.
A spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service confirmed the guilty plea Monday, saying the next scheduled court appearance is set for Friday, at which a time and date for sentencing is expected to be set.
Crimeni, 14, died in 2019 after being found in medical distress at a Langley skate park. While results of toxicology tests have never been made public, his family believes the boy overdosed and claims he was given drugs by a group of teens he'd met up with that day.
A video posted to Snapchat, reportedly captured by a member or members of that group, showed the teen in distress. Police were called to the park by someone who'd seen the video, but could not initially find Carson.
In 2021, authorities announced that one person had been charged in relation to Crimeni's death. That person, who was 20 when charged, was a youth at the time of Crimeni's death and can not be identified.
No information about what role the accused was alleged to have played in the teen's death has been released.
