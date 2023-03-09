Guilty plea for indecent act involving Burnaby driver who 'did not appear to be wearing pants': RCMP

A man has pleaded guilty after being caught on video committing an indecent act while driving on Lougheed Highway in Burnaby last spring.

Burnaby RCMP said the 60-year-old Port Moody man was seen masturbating inside a vehicle while at a red light beside a bus near Gaglardi Way on May 12, 2022.

At the time, Mounties described the suspect as a man in his 50s with a "medium to heavy build" who "did not appear to be wearing pants."

"A teenage victim on board the bus saw the suspect committing the act, and took a short video which was shared with police," Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

"Burnaby RCMP's High Risk Offender Unit led the file, obtaining additional evidence. With the assistance of CCTV video, investigators were able to identify a suspect vehicle and then a suspect."

On Aug. 18, 2022, Patrick Joseph Paul Pelletier was charged with two counts of committing an indecent act.

Pelletier entered a guilty plea to one count of indecent act on Feb. 27.

"We would like to acknowledge the teenage victim in this case for coming forward to police and sharing video that was instrumental in this investigation," said Sgt. Aly Mohan.

"It is important that police hear about these types of incidents, as this type of criminal behaviour is not acceptable in our community."