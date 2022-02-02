Guilty plea in 2019 Bruce County death
The man accused of killing Steven Berfelz with his tractor in January 2019, has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death.
Ronald Seifreid,60, pleaded guilty in a Walkerton courtroom Wednesday.
Court heard, that Berfelz and Siefried were neighbours and friends, until a disagreement over a tractor repair.
Their dispute led to a confrontation on Jan. 4, 2019. The two men met in Berfelz’s field and were fighting over a farm wagon. During the confrontation, the 53-year-old Berfelz, fell off his tractor to the ground and was run over by Siefried’s tractor.
Seifreid, did not call 911 for help and drove his tractor home. Berfelz would die in hospital, from a fractured skull.
Seifreid was initially charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain and offer assistance.
The Crown’s office is seeking an eight to 10 year prison term, while Siefried’s defence is seeking a four to five year prison term.
Seifreid will be sentenced in March.
