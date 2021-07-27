Guilty pleas, probation follow charges in caught-on-camera Canadian Tire scuffle over B.C. mask rules

A man who identified himself as being involved in a scuffle with Canadian Tire employees over refusing to wear a mask has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The BCPS said Christopher Ivany entered a plea earlier this month to charges of uttering threats and failing to wear a face covering.

It appears two charges of assault, stemming from the same date of Feb. 22, were stayed.

The threat charges fall under the Criminal Code of Canada, but the third count, failing to wear a mask, was at the time contrary to B.C.'s Emergency Protection Act.

This mandate is no longer in effect in B.C., but was at the time Ivany was charged.

Following Ivany's plea, the BCPS said, he was granted a conditional discharge with nine months' probation on the threats charge.

For not wearing a mask, he was fined $500.

The incidents Ivany pleaded guilty to were said to have occurred on the same day and in the same city as an incident at a Burnaby Canadian Tire.

Police said at the time that evidence suggested the man in the video punched some of the staff at the store on Market Crossing as they attempted to escort him out.

Cellphone video taken by a bystander showed a man surrounded by staff, who can be heard yelling, "Don't touch me. My human rights are trumping your (expletive) mask mandates."

Another video posted on Facebook by a man who identified himself on Facebook as Chris Ivany appeared to show what may have led to the heated confrontation. Store employees can be heard asking the man to leave, as another is about to call police.

Ivany wrote in a caption, "I just got home from spending a couple hours in a Burnby RCMP jail cell…"

An online fundraiser that appears to have been set up by Ivany outlines his side of the story.

In a campaign titled, "Canadian Tirenny Case and Lawsuit," its organizer claims he plans to use any money raised through the site to cover the costs of a lawsuit.

As of Tuesday, the campaign had raised $10,229 of its $20,000 goal, with help from 191 donors.