Guilty verdict returned for man charged with dangerous driving causing death

Christopher Hamilton has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in crash that killed 39-year-old Sarah Jones.

A sentencing hearing will be set on Dec. 12 for some time in February.

Jones died after an industrial vacuum truck overturned, trapping her vehicle underneath.

She was well-known in the city as the managing editor of Business London Magazine and described as big-hearted, with a smile that would light up a room.

This is a developing story.