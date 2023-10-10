Gun allegedly pointed during argument in Cambridge Centre parking lot

Waterloo regional police are investigating an argument that allegedly involved a gun being pointedat someone.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Cambridge Centre around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the gun was not fired and no injuries were reported.

They add that they’re looking to speak to the people who were in a white sedan and a silver sedan that were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.