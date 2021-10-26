iHeartRadio

Gun call ends peacefully, North Bay police say

Two men are in custody in North Bay after city police were called to a firearms incident Tuesday in the northeast end of the city.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Trout Lake Road at around 12:45 pm. The report said there was a man with a gun.

No one was injured and the situation was safely resolved, police said.

