Charges against four people are pending after a gun call lead to a collision on Ring Road on Saturday.

Police were called to a convenience store where a man was seen carrying a hand gun.

The man then left the store and got into a vehicle with three other occupants. Police located this vehicle a short time later and a traffic stop occurred. Two men and one woman were arrested, and a fourth occupant who remained in the vehicle drove away.

The vehicle was in a collision several minutes later near Ring Road and Winnipeg Street, and the woman driving was also arrested. She had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

This incident is still under investigation and charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.