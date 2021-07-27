Gun, drugs found in Fort McMurray home; 4 arrested

Wood Buffalo RCMP arrested and charged four people after searching a Fort McMurray home and finding cash, drugs and a gun.

Officers searched the home in downtown Fort McMurray on July 23, according to RCMP. Cash, ammunition, a gun, drug trafficking paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine were seized by police.

The search followed a drug-trafficking investigation by Wood Buffalo RCMP. Four people were in the home and arrested during the search.

Amy Budden, 43, Monty Faichney, 24, Darryll Grandjambe, 27, and Shaina Faichney, 26, have all been charged with:

Storage of a firearm in a careless manner

Two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Possession of a firearm without holding a licence

Possession of a firearm together with readily accessible ammunition

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Grandjambe and Shaina Faichney were also charged with failure to comply with a release order. Monty Faichney and Grandjambe were charged with failure to comply with a probation order as well.

All four people were in police custody for a judicial hearing on July 23, according to RCMP.

Budden and Shaina Faichney have been released from custody. Shaina Faichney is expected in Fort McMurray provincial court on Aug. 10 and Budden is expected in court on Aug. 24.

Grandjambe and Monty Faichney were still in police custody on Tuesday and expected to appear in court on July 27.